BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope discussing the appointment of Daniel Farke on the latest episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet: "Of all the people they could have gone for, I think this is a really good choice."

BBC Radio Leeds sports editor Jonny Buchan responded: "I got a little bit worried the 49ers might have been dazzled by Patrick Viera - his links with being in the MLS before and obviously he's just a bigger name in football in general.

"I think the fact they've gone down this path instead shows they've looked at it from a more reasoned view and gone: 'A guy who's won promotion twice from the league we're going to be in is probably a better bet than the name of Patrick Viera.'

"That shows sensible decision-making."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix added: "It feels very, very sensible. Very practical.

"Not trying to pluck someone from another league who's done all right and who might be a cheap option for the future, but someone's who's practical and done it before.

"I'm feeling very positive."

