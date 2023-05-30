Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon says he is focusing on "shortening my goals" he remains optimistic of a return from the injury that cut his season to an abrupt end before the halfway point.

The 40-year-old suffered a double leg break in Hearts’ 2-2 draw against Dundee United on Christmas Eve and there was a doubt around whether he would play again.

He remains confident that he will return to his position between the sticks for the Edinburgh club, but is not putting any definitive time-stamp on his recovery.

“I’ve set up the workload a little bit over the last few weeks but still looking to get outside and start the outdoor rehab when the guys come back for pre-season,” Gordon said on BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast.

“There’s very little chance I’ll be ready for the start of the season but if I can at least get outside of that mental barrier, every player talks about getting on the grass, that’s the cliche but just to get outside and be part of it and see the boys training will be a step in the right direction for me.

“It’s an injury that I’m confident I can get back from.

“When any player gets a long-term injury, they want to know how long it’s going to be before they get back playing, with some of the bigger ones there’s not an exact date you can put on it, it’s one step at a time and at the moment that’s all I’ve been focusing on.

“I’m just trying to shorten my goals to make sure that they’re realistic and I can get to them rather than thinking eight, nine or ten months down the line if I can play a game again.

“It’s about getting to the next doctors appointment in the best possible shape, do the next gym exercise and add a little bit more weight on and these are the small things that I can aim for at the moment.

“If I can shorten my thinking to just going for those and achieving those, it makes the longer process that little bit easier.”