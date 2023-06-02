United got their revenge with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in January.

Jack Grealish gave City the lead after an hour, but United fought back with a controversial equaliser from Bruno Fernandes - awarded despite claims of offside against Marcus Rashford - followed by the winner from Rashford himself.

That result put United just one point behind City in the Premier League table with both having played 18 games. By the end of the campaign, there was a 14-point gap between the teams.

All five of the goals United have scored against City this season have come in the second half, possibly something for Pep Guardiola to ponder with this game coming at the end of an arduous domestic campaign.

Since taking charge at City in 2016, Guardiola has won nine of his 18 matches against their neighbours.

A victory on Saturday would arguably be his biggest yet.