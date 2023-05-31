'Postecoglou may soon have a huge decision to make on his future'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

It’s not what Celtic fans want to be reading in the build-up to a cup final but it appears they could very well be losing their manager to Spurs.

With reports circulating – but yet to be confirmed - that Tottenham have now identified Postecoglou as the preferred candidate for their vacant manager’s job, Saturday’s showpiece could turn out to be his last game as Celtic boss.

If he is bowing out, it’s highly likely he’ll be leaving the treble in the Parkhead trophy cabinet. Five domestic trophies out of six would be quite a return for his two years’ work in Scotland.

It’s not just that impressive strike rate that has caught the eye of clubs south of the border, of course. Two other things stand out which could yet pave the way to White Hart Lane; his style of football and his eye for a player.

When one of England’s blue chip clubs comes calling, it’s very hard to resist, however trigger happy the owner might seem – and however far down the pecking order you happen to find yourself.

Given he was second choice to Eddie Howe for Celtic, I don’t think Postecoglou will be too bothered Spurs courted Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot before turning their attention to him.

No, the question is a simple one: stick or twist? Old Trafford, Anfield and the Etihad, or Ibrox, Fir Park and Dens? The one thing he’s yet to crack with Celtic is, of course, the Champions League. Pitting his wits against the cream of the continent clearly appeals to Postecoglou and is the one thing he’s guaranteed not to have at Spurs, for the first season at least.

He also strikes me as the loyal sort, with a genuine debt of gratitude to Dermot Desmond and the rest of the Celtic board for taking a chance on him when others in Europe wouldn’t.

“You’ll be surprised how long I stay here, mate,” was one of the stand-out quotes when managerless clubs lower down the food chain than Spurs were apparently interested in luring Postecoglou from Celtic. Long enough to create a dynasty, an era, a sackful of trophies, titles and European scalps?

Or has his star risen so quickly on his latest continent that a truly ‘big’ club in the ‘best league in the world’ may be about to make him an offer he can’t refuse?

The Australian went well out of his way to avoid answering the many questions I asked him about his future before and after the defeat of Aberdeen at the weekend and the subsequent title celebrations.

He declined the open goal I offered him when I wondered whether he’d be there to lead Celtic in the Champions League next season. His non-answer doesn’t mean he’s going, but it does indicate he may soon have a huge decision to make.