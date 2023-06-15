New recruit Lammers 'excited by the project' at Rangers

Sam Lammers admits he was sold on a move to Rangers after Michael Beale flew to meet him in Italy and detail his vision the club.

The 26-year-old Dutch attacker, who has signed a four-year deal to move to Ibrox from Serie A club Atalanta, said: "I am really excited to join Rangers, my first impressions have all been good, so I am even more excited for the season to start now.

"I came in contact with the manager and he came over to see me in Italy, we had a good talk and he gave me a presentation about the club and about how I could fit in, so ever since that moment I was excited for this project and to get here.

"I already knew some things about Rangers, I know the history, I know it is a massive club in Scotland and also worldwide, but it is always a good thing to have the personal side of it."