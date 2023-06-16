Arsenal have confirmed 13 players will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer, but say contract talks with Reiss Nelson are still "ongoing".

Six of those departing players are from the first team, under-18s and under-23s.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the highest-profile player leaving the club. After coming through the Gunners' academy, he went on to make 132 senior appearances.

Zach Awe, Joel Ideho, George Lewis, Matt Smith and Tom Smith are also leaving the club when their contracts expire on 30 June, along with scholars Kaleel Green, Alexandar Kovacevic, Tino Quamina and Mathaeus Roberts.

A statement from the club said: "In addition, please note that Reiss Nelson’s contract also ends on June 30, 2023 and negotiations are ongoing."