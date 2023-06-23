We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Graham: Man out - Odsonne Edouard. He has failed us miserably as our main striker. Not a real scoring poacher, he once again shows the gap between Scotland and the Premier League. Man in - simply one and that would be Conor Gallagher as he brings the midfield alive with options and scores goals. He would also blend in well having been here before. A no-brainer.

Al: Sell Jean-Philippe Mateta as he is not up to the challenge. If Everton want him for £10m, then sell. A really good right-back is needed and we still haven't replaced Gallagher. Life without Wilfried Zaha will be tough but there are some exciting academy players on the fringe. Would love Graham Potter as our next manager. Time will tell.

Sam: We've needed a number nine forever so I'd say we could try to get Wout Weghorst from Burnley. He's far beyond anyone we've had in that position since Glenn Murray. I don't really want to sell anyone, but Jairo Riedewald has never made it past the fringes of the team. He could be good for someone as he always plays from his heart.

Danny: Buy a right-back like Kyle Walker-Peters. Joel Ward is a good back-up and a great leader, but we need a bit more quality. Southampton have gone down so Kyle is a great option. He would complement Roy Hodgson’s system.

Pete: I'd sell Riedewald. He never gets a game and was brought to the club by Frank de Boer. It'd be better to have an academy graduate training with the first team. I'd buy a proven striker - we always do this on the cheap and it's not worked. The club's has been reluctant to spend after Christian Benteke cost so much and scored so few. Alfredo Morelos on a free is most likely?