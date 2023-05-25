'Influential' Haring extends his Hearts stay

Austraian midfielder Peter Haring is staying at Hearts for a sixth season after signing a new one-year deal.

The 29-year-old fans' favourite has racked up 119 appearances and 11 goals since arriving at Tynecastle in summer 2018.

Interim manager Steven Naismith said: "Having played alongside Pete I know all about his strengths and qualities so it’s great news for the club that he’s going to be here next season.

"He was a big miss to the team when he was out injured but he’s come back and made an impact because he’s influential both on and off the pitch."

Sporting director Joe Savage says the club "always knew" they wanted to keep Haring, adding: "It’s not by accident that Pete is one of our longest-serving players.

"He consistently delivers a high level of performance on the pitch and away from it he’s a highly-respected figure in the dressing room."