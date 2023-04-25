Recruitment is "the problem" at Tottenham, says former manager Harry Redknapp.

Spurs are currently dominating the headlines after dismissing Cristian Stellini less than a month after he took the helm in the wake of Antonio Conte's departure.

Ryan Mason has now taken over on an interim basis until a new manager is found.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Redknapp said: "I thought Spurs would take Mauricio Pochettino back. He'd have been my favourite, but you don't know.

"He'd have been a very popular manager but it looks like that won't happen. You start to look around, Brendan Rodgers is available, but if they really wanted him, why not take him now? That is doubtful.

"They've had top managers, like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, with great CVs who have not made a success of the job. The recruitment is the problem, the squad is short. There are two or three fantastic players but a lot of average players too.

"Cristian Stellini was a strange appointment in the first place. He came with Antonio Conte and once Conte went, you'd have thought he'd have gone as well.

"When you think Tottenham still had a great chance of getting into the Champions League for next season, I felt they'd have gone and got somebody.

"People were around, like Mauricio Pochettino and one or two others."

