Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers: Manager reaction

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "First half was extremely comfortable, we were playing well. We go in at half-time being the dominant team but being quite wasteful. When you are the away team and you're on top, you have to take your chances."

"It's a bit of a freak goal we gave away, crowd are up. There's a lot of stoppages in the game, a hard game to referee.

"In the build-up to the second goal it's a foul, but we've got to play to the whistle, we have to defend the far post better because after that we have two massive opportunities, probably a couple more half opportunities. In both boxes we weren't good enough."