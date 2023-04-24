A surplus of "decision-makers" at Everton has contributed to the club's perilous position, says The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke.

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace dropped the Toffees back into the relegation zone on goal difference with six games to play.

Chairman Bill Kenwright penned an open letter on Friday defending the way the club is run and denying suggestions health issues are affecting his ability to do the job.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Pitt-Brooke said: "If you build a stadium like that you expect to have Premier League football in it and yet, unfortunately for Everton, they've made a series of bad strategic decisions over the past five, six, seven years.

"They've been chopping and changing managers, chopping and changing recruitment policy, and spending a lot of money.

"They've bought some decent players along the way, but the players have never quite fitted with the manager and you never really know what the strategy is. They've always had that impression clubs that aren't very well run give you: there seems to be too many decision-makers.

"There's Kenwright, there's [Farhad] Moshiri. They obviously had Marcel Brands for a long period of time. They've now got [Kevin] Thelwell on the recruitment side. If you've got that many decision-makers, it's very difficult to have any kind of clear, coherent, joined-up strategy.

"You do worry about them. The fans are so against the board now that it can create a really difficult atmosphere, which actually makes it a harder job for Sean Dyche."

