Former Hammers defender James Collins says some top-four sides might be concerned by the Reds' recent upturn in form and that Jurgen Klopp's side "looked like the old Liverpool" against West Ham.

While Klopp believes qualifying for the Champions League is out of Liverpool's hands, Collins feels the teams above them will be looking over their shoulder.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I am sure they are. In certain spells of the game [against West Ham] Liverpool looked like the old Liverpool.

"The way they were keeping the ball and controlling the play. Some of the defending was very good. Certainly there will be teams above them looking at Liverpool thinking they are coming into form at the right time."

Collins was at London Stadium for Liverpool's win on Wednesday and said the Hammers gave Klopp's side a tough game,

"West Ham did have chances. Football is not all about possession, it’s about chances and chances taken.

"I thought West Ham gave Liverpool a really tough game. Saying that, Liverpool could have gone on and scored a few more."

Did you know?

Liverpool have won 11 of their last 13 Premier League games against West Ham, scoring 33 goals and conceding 11.

Liverpool have won consecutive away league matches for only the second time this season.

Cody Gakpo has been directly involved in 28 goals in 29 league appearances for PSV and Liverpool this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 13.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided five assists in his last four appearances in the Premier League, one more goal than he set up across his previous 40 matches in the competition.

