Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart has criticised Kilmarnock's defenders after they fell to yet another away defeat in the Scottish Premiership.

Blair Spittal opened the scoring for Motherwell at the weekend, firing home from inside the box with plenty of time to pick his spot, and Stewart believes the players in Derek McInnes' back-line simply aren't up to the required standard.

"I don't think it's an issue of them getting up for it," he said on Sportscene. "Defensively they're just not good enough. That back three, Wright, Taylor and Chambers - that wouldn't fill me with confidence.

"There's a lack of awareness, and Taylor regularly doesn't recognise where the danger is. Everything is slow and reactive."