West Ham's biggest disappointment this season

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers

This year has not been one to shout about for West Ham.

The biggest disappointment is how we went from a Europa League semi-final to battling relegation in a season. Our subsequent recruitment seemed to all but set us up for a third consecutive season pushing for Europe, but we've been so underwhelming.

Players have hit form in bursts, and only recently have the fans had something to shout for.

David Moyes could have lost his job about three times this season, but always seemed to turn it around when the pressure was on.

The absence of Mark Noble at the beginning of the season was obvious - the team lost what it meant to be West Ham.

Hopefully, we can end the season on a high, remain in the Premier League and push to win the Europa Conference League.

