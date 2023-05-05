Beale on bouncing back, Tillman, Kent, and big changes at Ibrox

Beale says he’s determined to "bounce back" against the Dons with "a strong performance and a home win" after Rangers' run of three defeats in their last four games.

Malik Tillman’s season is over due to the hamstring injury he picked up in the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic. He’s gone back to parent club Bayern Munich for treatment. Beale describes is as a "hugely sad ending to the season for him", but that he and Tillman are in "a great place on a personal level". Talks about making his stay at Ibrox permanent have been parked until the middle of May.

When asked about the rumours suggesting that Ryan Kent has agreed a deal with Turkish side Fenerbahce, Beale said: “I don’t think there’s any truth in that.” Kent and Alfredo Morelos are among the players who haven't been offered new deals, but they are still “Rangers players for the next five games”.

Beale accepts that there is going to be a big reset at the club, on and off the field, and that he is “excited by the challenge”. I asked him whether there might be a need for more patience, given the size of the rebuild, but he dismissed the idea that he would be given any extra time or leeway.