Arsenal are showing a statement of intent by getting their summer transfers done early, according to Harry Symeou from the Chronicles of a Gooner podcast.

Mikel Arteta has already added Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner to his squad.

The Gunners are close to completing a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Symeou told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It looks like we may well get an announcement later on this week which is really encouraging.

"It’s good to see Arsenal for once going out and doing their business as early as possible. In recent seasons we have been hindered by the fact we have had to move players on first.

"Arsenal did that in January this time and a lot of people were critical of them for that and how short it left them, but ultimately it has paved the way for what looks like is going to be a really productive summer.

"Jesus is going to be a great fit. We need a centre forward. I think when you look at where Arsenal are today and where they want to get to, this was as good an option as what was available. You have to give them immense praise for getting it over the line."

On whether Jesus can be the missing link in the Gunners' attack, he said: "You’d like to think so.

"If you take it back to Lacazette, I think he got four goals in the Premier League last season which just isn’t good enough if you’ve got Champions League aspirations.

"This sounds crazy but Gabriel Jesus isn’t coming to Arsenal to score 25 goals in the Premier League. That’s not what Arsenal are looking for. They are looking for someone to get into double figures but to continue bringing the best out of the attack as a unit. The Sakas, the Smith Rowes, the Martinellis, the Odegaards who all seem to create this really effective ecosystem with Lacazette up top for large parts of last season.

"Had Lacazette got 10 or 15 goals, Arsenal would have been a completely different ball game. He’s coming in because of all the other factors as much as he is coming in to add to the goal tally."

Hear more from 18'00 on BBC Sounds