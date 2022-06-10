Transfer news: Wolves put £25m valuation on Gibbs-White

Wolves have placed a £25m valuation on midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, with the 22-year-old having been linked with Nottingham Forest and Southampton after last season's loan spell with Sheffield United. (Football Insider), external

In a meeting with Barcelona officials, agent Jorge Mendes discussed the availability of Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Oleksandr Zinchenko is open to leaving Manchester City this summer. Wolves - along with Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham - are interested. However, they would have to guarantee the 25-year-old playing time in midfield, where the left-sided player plays for Ukraine. (90min), external

