Transfer news: Chelsea join Spurs in interest of Richarlison

Chelsea have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign Richarlison from Everton, who want more than £50m for the forward. (Mail)

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg has been linked with a move away from the club but Spurs have no intention of selling the 26-year-old. (Football London)

Meanwhile, Spurs made contact with Christian Eriksen's camp a couple of weeks ago but have not followed up interest in their former midfielder, who spent the second half of last season at Brentford. (Football London) 

