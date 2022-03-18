Hasenhuttl on Ward-Prowse, Wembley opportunity and Man City
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester City on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Southampton are only without Alex McCarthy and Lyanco, with everybody else training in full.
On James Ward-Prowse being named in the England squad again: “I’m very happy for him. A lot of players deserve to play for England and he is one of them. It is phenomenal the way he has developed his game.”
Saints have lost their last three games and Hasenhuttl says they have been investigating the reasons for the defeats: “In every game something different was missing. We haven’t played our highest level and the question is why and what we can to do to reach the level we had once again.”
On the opportunity to play a semi-final at Wembley: “It would be a massive thing for us to go and to take our fans there. Last season was a massive achievement for us and we are fully motivated for this game. If you want to win this cup you have to beat a minimum of one or two big teams.”
He is “absolutely convinced” Southampton can do a good job against Manchester City again: “When you play one of the best in the world you have to do a very good job. We have shown twice we can draw against them – tomorrow we need to win and will have 120 minutes to do that.”
Follow Friday's manager news conferences and football updates