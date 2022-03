Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has not been named in Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad for the March friendly games.

Watkins has made 25 appearances for Steven Gerard's side this season, scoring seven goals in total.

The 26-year-old made his Three Lions debut as a second-half substitute against San Marino in March 2021 and went on to score with his first shot on target in a 5-0 thumping.

See the full squad here