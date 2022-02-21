Edouard Mendy has described his relationship with Chelsea team-mate Kepa Arrizabalaga as "good on and off the pitch".

The first-choice keeper praised the Spain international for his performances while Mendy was away winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

"He did really well when I was at Afcon," Mendy said. "But it didn't surprise me because I see him every day.

"I was super happy for him because he deserves it."

Mendy started the 2021 Europa League final against Villarreal before being replaced by Kepa for the penalty shootout, which Chelsea went on to win.

On competition between the two, he said: "When you play for Chelsea, you have competition in every position, so you have to give your best and play at your highest level to be in the team at the weekend.

"My relationship with Kepa has been good since I came here. We have a good relationship on and off the pitch."