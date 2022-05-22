Confirmed team news - Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace make five changes to the side that capitulated at Everton on Thursday.
Joel Ward makes his 250th Premier League appearance for the Eagles and skippers the team, with Vicente Guaita, Conor Gallagher and Odsonne Edouard also coming in.
Teenage winger Jeserun Rak-Sakyi, 19, makes his first start having appeared as a substitute against Chelsea on the opening day of the season.
Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi, Zaha, Edouard.
Manchester United make four changes to the starting line-up from their last game, a humiliating 4-0 loss at Brighton on 7 May.
Edinson Cavani and Hannibal Mejbri both start, with Harry Maguire and Fred also coming in.
Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the squad, with Raphael Varane, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata also dropping out.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Mejbri, Fernandes, Cavani.