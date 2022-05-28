Liverpool v Real Madrid: Who makes your Champions League final XI?

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final later, in a repeat of the 2018 final that saw the Reds beaten 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League runners-up have already secured the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season, and are aiming for a cup treble against the Spanish giants.

Who starts out of Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah? Who gets the nod in midfield? And will it be Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back?

It's time to select your side to take on Real Madrid