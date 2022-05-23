Leicester 4-1 Southampton: Pick of the stats
Leicester have ended a Premier League season with a victory for the first time since 2014-15.
Southampton won fewer than 10 league games for a third time in their last five seasons, having only done so three times in the previous 47 season.
Jamie Vardy has scored on the final day of the Premier League season for Leicester City in five of his eight seasons, netting seven goals.
James Ward-Prowse has scored 11 penalties for Southampton in the Premier League, with only Matt le Tissier (25) ever scoring more for the Saints in the competition.