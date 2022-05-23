Leicester 4-1 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Leicester have ended a Premier League season with a victory for the first time since 2014-15.

  • Southampton won fewer than 10 league games for a third time in their last five seasons, having only done so three times in the previous 47 season.

  • Jamie Vardy has scored on the final day of the Premier League season for Leicester City in five of his eight seasons, netting seven goals.

  • James Ward-Prowse has scored 11 penalties for Southampton in the Premier League, with only Matt le Tissier (25) ever scoring more for the Saints in the competition.