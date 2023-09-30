Everton 1-2 Luton: What Edwards said

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards speaking to BBC MOTD after his side's first win of the season over Everton: "I'm very proud of everyone and delighted for the football club. It's off our backs now.

"It was a little while coming but we believed it was coming and we were improving in every game. It was a difficult game for us but let's not get carried away.

"It's nice to score from set-pieces because we worked hard from them and I thought we were a threat. I had a conversation with the players and I was really pleased because we had to make some changes at the back.

"The commitment from the players has never been in question. I saw another level of performance again and I want to keep that going.

"We showed a lot of that last season to get to where we are. Every single game it's non-negotiable. But I'm seeing a team that's learning and evolving all the time. I like the journey we're on at the moment and we're progressing.

"A real threat. I was delighted for Alfie Doughty, it's nice. He needs to keep his feet on the floor and working hard."