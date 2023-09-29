Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game against Chelsea on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On the latest team news, Silva said: "Tosin [Adarabioyo] and Adama [Traore] will not be available. Kenny Tete will be assessed ahead of the game. Sasa [Lukic] will be involved in the squad."

On Alex Iwobi's first Fulham goal in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Norwich, Silva said: "He’s mature, he has the quality. It was good for him to score in his first start in a Fulham shirt. He’s going to be an important player for us."

Despite Joao Palhinha having "several proposals" in the transfer window, his new contract "was already being planned during the summer" says Silva.

Silva said his players will "give everything for the shirt" in the west London derby and added: "We want to get a good result. We want to make the fans proud."

On Chelsea, he said: "Tough one as always but we’re growing as a team and being competitive. We’re doing our job to analyse them."

After going unbeaten against Chelsea last season, Silva added: "They are different. We are different as well and of course the game is going to be different. We are going to analyse the game in a completely different way."

