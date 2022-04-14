Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the midfielder, while the Bees are also keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo), external

Both Newcastle and Arsenal are linked with Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The Brazil international was previously linked with Paris St-Germain and has a price tag of around £58m. (Chronicle), external

The Magpies are also poised to sign 17-year-old Irish defender Alex Murphy from Galway United. (RTE), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column