B﻿en Davies says there is more to come from Tottenham, adding that the squad all know recent performances could have been better.

S﻿purs face Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday knowing a win is enough to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare.

D﻿avies said: "It’s probably the most important game we’ve had in the group. It’s important to try to finish the job tomorrow and put us in the position where we can go to Marseille without needing a result.

"We know we’re up against a very good team. They are going to cause us some difficulties but we have to be ready for it. We know we have to be at our best.

"We’ve given ourselves every chance of going through this group. We have two big games left and hopefully we can secure qualification tomorrow.

"As a team, we are growing. We really believe that we could have played a lot better in the other games so far. There is definitely more to come for us.

"We’re a team working hard every day and our biggest aim is to get better and better. Hopefully, that can continue in this competition."