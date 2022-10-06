P﻿hil McNulty, Chief football writer

The quality and class of Chelsea's Reece James has sometimes been reduced to a footnote in the fevered debate surrounding the England status of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

No matter what nuances are brought into the debate, it seems a very simple situation.

I﻿n his opinion, England boss Gareth Southgate believes James offers him more solidity and tactical flexibility than Alexander-Arnold.

It is very difficult to make any sort of strong case that he should displace James, as proved by his powerhouse performance against AC Milan. James is the player in possession, has been in better form in recent months and provides a rounded range of attributes that simply cannot be ignored.

He is rock solid at Chelsea, a home-grown talent with a contract that runs to 2028. He is a key element of this often turbulent club's long-term future.

Stamford Bridge rejoiced as they noisily acclaimed "one of our own", a smiling James taking the applause on a lap of honour after the final whistle.

He deserves his place in England's team and has done nothing to lose it.

