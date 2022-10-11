M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

As performances go, the one against Manchester United was flat at best. Despite taking the lead in the opening five minutes, too many players had off nights and the display was littered with mistakes. It was a reminder that progress is full of ups and downs.

One positive was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return. After a hugely interrupted season, this summer seemed to be the needed reset - but unrelated injuries have meant he has watched from the sidelines.

Every time the striker was sent to warm up, there was an air of expectancy. Unsurprisingly, this was heightened given the lack of attacking intensity, but this is a side built for Calvert-Lewin.

Even in his cameo, you could see how positively his attributes can impact our play. Our wide players should be salivating at delivering crosses to him. He is a totally different proposition to Neal Maupay, and we certainly looked more effective once he came on.

His recovery to full fitness will be forefront in manager Frank Lampard’s mind and we have to understand it will take time. We need to appreciate he needs to learn to trust his body again. The mental recovery is as important as the physical one.

Fingers crossed this is the start of a prolonged period of fitness for our number nine.