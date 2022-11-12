M﻿artin watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic were lacking a spark until the contentious handball decision spurred them to life. The hosts had mustered just one shot on target before the interval and were frustrated by County's low block and defensive diligence.

Once they fell behind, though, Celtic looked a team transformed and fed off the crowd's frenzied promptings. While Celtic have won plenty of games this season with their quality, this one was notable for their strength of character in turning the game around.

County's league record at Celtic Park now stretches to 16 fruitless visits, but the visitors can be proud of their performance.

Malky Mackay's men expertly frustrated Celtic in the first half, with the midfield shielding a well-drilled defence. Having seen their lead quickly wiped out, though, Mackay will be disappointed his side failed to threaten an equaliser when they went for broke in the final stages.

Still, having risen out of the bottom two in recent weeks, County have reason for optimism heading into the break.