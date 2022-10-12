M﻿oyes on squad depth, recent form and Ogbonna's return

W﻿est Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League game against Anderlecht.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • M﻿oyes was full of praise for his squad depth, saying: "We want real competition here and I think we have it. We have a real strong group of players who are doing well."

  • H﻿aving picked up nine points from their three Europa League games so far, Moyes believes his side are "in a good position" and that qualification is important for the squad as "we want to keep everyone involved".

  • T﻿he West Ham boss admitted that his side didn't "start the season as well as we could have done", b﻿ut credited the turn around in form to the new players who "got acquainted" with their team-mates.

  • H﻿e added: "We're seeing better signs from the players who have done so well in the last two years as well."

  • M﻿oyes said that West Ham's form "started to dip" following the injury to Angelo Ogbonna as the Italian defender "gave us balance at the time".

  • H﻿e added the 33-year-old is "doing really well and is on course" in his return from injury but that "he's still probably got a bit more to go and these sorts of games have helped in terms of getting back into it".