Patrick Vieira said talks over Wilfried Zaha's Crystal Palace future are not an issue as the forward enters the final year of his current contract.

Z﻿aha scored the winner and his fifth goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 comeback victory over Wolves.

W﻿hen asked about the potential expiry of Zaha's deal, Vieira said: "It's not an issue at all.

"Wilfried knows what the club thinks about him and we know what he thinks about the club.

"There will be a discussion taking place but for myself and for the club what is important is for him to play at this level and to be consistent and to help those young players around him to grow and we'll see what will happen.

"When Wilfried has a good day I would say the team has a good day. He's an important player on and off the field, he's got the experience and today he was really good in possession, out of possession, he worked really hard.

"But we want him to have these kinds of performances, to be consistent and to allow us to follow him, and every player has to play at the level that we all know they can do.

"Wilfried can work with them, can be a positive example on how clinical you can be in front of goal, but we're talking about Michael [Olise] and Ebs [Eberechi Eze] - they are young talent, they still have a lot to learn, but they are in a good place at the moment."