Man Utd v Newcastle: Team news

Manchester United will monitor injury doubt Anthony Martial, while Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are expected to miss out.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has reported no new injury concerns and may name the same team for a third straight game.

Sunday's match is expected to come too soon for Alexander Isak, while Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth, Karl Darlow and Matt Ritchie remain sidelined.

W﻿ho do you think makes the Red Devils XI?

P﻿redict the Magpies XI