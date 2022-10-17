Killie v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats
Kilmarnock have won one of their latest six outings, losing three, but are unbeaten in three home games.
United are unbeaten in three outings after losing seven of their previous nine but have only won one of their seven away games this season.
They last met in a cup competition in January, when United won 2-1 at Rugby Park after extra-time in the Scottish Cup fourth round.
The two sides last met in the League Cup in 1975, with Kilmarnock winning at home after losing at Tannadice, both in the group stage.