K﻿illie v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats

Stats graphicSNS

  • Kilmarnock have won one of their latest six outings, losing three, but are unbeaten in three home games.

  • United are unbeaten in three outings after losing seven of their previous nine but have only won one of their seven away games this season.

  • They last met in a cup competition in January, when United won 2-1 at Rugby Park after extra-time in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

  • The two sides last met in the League Cup in 1975, with Kilmarnock winning at home after losing at Tannadice, both in the group stage.