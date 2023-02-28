Fulham have "a real possibility" of returning to Wembley, according to BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry.

The Cottages face Leeds United on Tuesday, aiming to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

"Leeds are more worried about their league status - it was a big league win for them under Javier Gracia at the weekend [against Southampton]. They are fourth bottom, so still there or thereabouts," Parry told The Far Post podcast.

"The FA Cup is a chance for Fulham. If they can get into the quarter-finals - maybe avoid a serious test - they have a real possibility of returning to Wembley."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "If you say to Leeds you can get to the FA Cup final or get relegated, they would stay in the Premier League, so I think they are going to make changes. I think Fulham can afford a loss in the league bcause of their fantastic form all season.

"I see them as favourites for the cup tie, and once you get to the later stages, who knows? Big clubs are concentrating on other things."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds