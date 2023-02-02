Fulham demonstrate 'much better recruitment structure'

Fulham's "sensible" transfer window is a sign the club is making progress in the Premier League, argues BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

The understated signings of Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares on deadline day strengthened Marco Silva's squad in important areas for the second half of the season.

"They were wise acquisitions as Fulham did not need wholesale changes," Parry said on The Far Post podcast. "Silva knows what he is doing and it was a sensible approach."

On their past two visits to the Premier League, Fulham have embarked on large-scale spending sprees to try to remain in the division but ultimately failed.

Their strong first half of the season means they could be confident in employing a different tactic.

"There has been criticism in the past for how Fulham have gone about their business in the Premier League," said Parry. "This time round there is a much better structure to their recruitment process.

"It gives Fulham fans a lot of cheer."

