Mings signs new deal
- Published
England defender Tyrone Mings has signed a new contract with Aston Villa.
The Villans have not disclosed the length of his new deal, with the 29-year-old having first arrived at Villa Park from Bournemouth in 2019.
Aston Villa is delighted to announce that @TyroneMings has signed a new contract with the club! 🙌— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 17, 2023
