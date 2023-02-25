Leeds boss Javi Gracia to BBC Match of the Day: "It feels very good. The club needed it after 10 games without a win. I'm very happy for everyone who works for the club, the fans and especially the players because they were working without rewards.

"We spebt time with the players, but on the pitch just one training session. It was enough because we got the result. I trusted during the game because we were doing things ell; we were solid and compact and we tried to look for chances. We scored one and won the game.

"I hope to listen to that noise more times. The atmosphere is special. I want to live more days like this; the supporters deserve better and we are going to work for it. The table isn't important today; it is a step but an important step."