Neilson on Smith, Devlin & Shankland's absence
George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson met the media this afternoon to preview Friday's Scottish Cup last-16 tie with Hamilton Academical.
Here's the best of his broadcast press conference...
Neilson confirmed both defender Michael Smith and midfielder Cammy Devlin have returned from injury.
The Hearts boss added that key striker Lawrence Shankland's suspension will provide an opportunity for someone else to step up.
Neilson says his side want to take "the next step" by winning the Scottish Cup after being beaten in last season's final.
The Tynecastle club are also benefitting from extra time to prepare between games, allowing them to repeat patterns and "nail down" what they want to do.