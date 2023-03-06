Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Liverpool have been scratching for the old certainties this season. The intensity. The passion. The ruthlessness. The controlled fury.

Unfortunately for United, it all came flooding back in a game that will go down in history. It certainly put the Red Devils' renaissance, shown by the EFL Cup win against Newcastle United at Wembley, on temporary hold.

In the wider context, Klopp's side are now an ominous presence to Tottenham and Newcastle United in the fight for a top-four place.

Liverpool are only three points behind Spurs, who lost at Wolves on Saturday, while Newcastle look to be fading after a fine first few months of the season.

Klopp flagged up just how big this week was in shaping those ambitions and it has brought a deserved home win against Wolves before United were completely overwhelmed.

He said: "It was the push we wanted. It puts us in the right direction. Everyone has to know we are still around.

"It wasn't the case for a while but this was a proper show of what we can be and what we have to be from now on."

It was after a 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April that then Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick announced: "They are six years ahead of us."

United's steps to recovery this season suggested the gap had been closed to an extent - but when Liverpool get it right, as they did here, it still resembles a chasm.

