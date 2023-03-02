'Gordon's passion an inspiration as Hibs look to continue progress'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

When the full-time whistle was blown at Easter Road after the convincing 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock just 12 days ago there was great elation and a belief Hibs had turned the corner.

Just a few days later the mood turned when the sad news came through about the untimely passing of the club's owner and chairman Ron Gordon.

His short but eventful time at the club will be celebrated in the coming days. Gordon's decisions at times may not have been universally welcomed by Hibs fans, but they were all aimed at improving the club and in more than just financial terms.

Gordon became emotionally attached to Hibs and his loss is keenly felt.

The task the players now have is to continue the recent progress, try to end this season on a high and show the Gordon family the same passion and commitment he displayed during his time at the club.

First up is a trip to Livingston on Saturday followed by a home game against Rangers on next Wednesday on what is sure to be an emotional night at Easter Road.