We asked you to send in your thoughts on Southampton appointing Ruben Selles until the end of the season.

Here are some of your comments:

Heather: At last, a sane decision from the Southampton board! Selles comes across very well. Clearly an intelligent motivator. Why the board appointed Jones with Selles already there is a mystery. Good luck to Selles. He’s going to need it but he’s our best hope.

Will: We rolled the dice with Jones and it didn't work out. The players looked like they were 100% behind Selles after the win against Chelsea. The atmosphere after the game was electric. Selles absolutely deserves a go at the job. Whether we have enough to stay up is another question.

Richard: As a life-long supporter of Saints for 50 years, I see the appeal of Selles but would have liked to see how we turn up against struggling sides. To save the mess Jones left us is going to be one of our greatest escapes.

David: Definitely the best move for Southampton. To see the way the players pushed him to take the applause from the Saints fans at Chelsea shows just how they respect him and how highly they rate him. I hope he will be with the Saints for many successful seasons to come.

Matty: I would have liked to see him get a result at Leeds before the board jumped the gun and appointed him, but let's see how it goes.

Neal: Given the situation it is the only sane decision to make and you never know, it could turn out to be an inspired one!