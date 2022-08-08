We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Southampton's hefty 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day of the season.

Here are some of your comments:

Douglas: A dreadful start to the season. Once again our lack of ability to defend is mind blowing. We have gone for youth over experience in the transfer market which will suit the Championship but not this league.

Ian: I said long before the end of last season, Hasenhuttl should go and yesterday was further proof. He doesn't know his best eleven and horses for courses doesn't work in the Premier League. There are too many non-Premier League players in the squad. A long hard season is ahead.

Steve: Well it's early days I know but a defeat to Spurs I'm afraid to say looked on the cards even before we played. That is only because Ralph didn't learn or listen to the whole of last season. There were only three teams in the league that let in more goals than us last season, didn't he learn anything? A decent centre-half is needed very quickly.

Matt: It's like Groundhog Day. We pick up where we left off, struggling at the back and no real threat going forward. We have to spend on a decent proven striker or face the fact that we could quite easily go down this year. I'm very concerned with what the ambition of the club really is.

Mike: Outclassed. I expected a heavy defeat but the manner of this performance was worrying. It's just a continuation of last season. The three debutants did ok but it wasn't good to watch.