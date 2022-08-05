Leeds v Wolves: Team news

New signing Luis Sinisterra will not make his Leeds United debut after sustaining a hamstring injury in the friendly against Crystal Palace.

Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are all out, while Dan James is suspended.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez will miss at least several weeks after suffering a knee injury against Besiktas.

Adama Traore and Nelson Semedo are set to miss out, although Matija Sarkic, Toti and Hwang Hee-Chan may feature.

