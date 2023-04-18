'English Championship clubs keep eye on Nisbet' - gossip

Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesborough and Preston have all sent scouts to watch in-form Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibernian are set to be boosted by the return of Rocky Bushiri going into the final few games of the season. The defender has been sidelined with an ankle problem since January. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton says maybe one day he will have to take over at Hearts, Hibernian or Aberdeen to "ram it down the Old Firm's throats" since he is fed up being described as a flop from his playing stint with Rangers. (Scottish Sun), external

Read the rest of Tuesday's Scottish gossip.