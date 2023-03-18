Analysis: Wolves 2-4 Leeds

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Leeds had only won one away game in the Premier League all season prior to Saturday – against Liverpool at Anfield back in October – but they survived a late fightback to claim a priceless three points in their battle for survival.

They had their backs to the wall for the majority of the first half after taking an early lead through Jack Harrison, but second-half efforts from Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen gave them a seemingly comfortable platform for a rare away success.

But Wolves, who missed numerous first-half opportunities to restore parity, came roaring back in the second half and set up a nervous finale through Jonny and Matheus Cunha.

Ayling, whose goal was his first since netting in Leeds’ 3-2 win at Molineux on 18 March last year, was fortunate to escape serious injury after Jonny caught the visiting skipper with a reckless, studs-up challenge. Thankfully, the 31-year-old was back on his feet quickly to help his team see out the win.

There was still time for one last moment of controversy in second-half stoppage time, with Wolves adamant Rodrigo’s goal should have been disallowed for a foul by Marc Roca on Adama Traore – but the effort was allowed to stand.