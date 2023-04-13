Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been a lot of talk around Old Trafford missing out on hosting matches at Euro 2028, if the UK and Irish bid is successful.

Manchester United say they could not give assurances that planned stadium work will be completed by this point.

That is true. But it is also true to say the issue could have been predicted months ago and that might have brought clarity to the whole issue of development - either through Old Trafford being upgraded or a completely new stadium being built.

As it is, the club are now in a protracted process to look at "strategic alternatives" for financing, which is why the assurances required could not be given.

Missing out is not a great position for United - who hosted a semi-final at Euro 96, the Champions League final in 2003 and Great Britain's men's team's opening match at the 2012 Olympic Games - to be in.