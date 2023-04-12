'Sean Fallon was Celtic' - Lou Macari

Former Celtic midfielder Lou Macari opened up on the strictness of legendary manager Jock Stein and the importance of Stein's right-hand man, Sean Fallon.

A member of the 'Quality Street Gang', who emerged in the late 1960s, Macari came through the reserve team at Celtic with the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Danny McGrain.

"Training was simple, it was two nights a week at Celtic Park," Macari told BBC Scotland podcast Sacked in the Morning. "I was told that after two years they’ll decide whether they’ll take me on or not and to train well and hard, do my best and my reward will come after two years."

Macari was 17-years-old when he joined Celtic, after being spotted while playing for his school team.

"I used to live in Largs and go to school in Kilwinning which is about 40 minutes away, I used to go training at Celtic Park on Tuesday and Thursday in Glasgow which was another 40 minutes away from Kilwinning.

"The bus I’d get would eventually get to Celtic Park and waiting for me at the door, looking at his watch, would be Jock Stein to say ‘you’ve just made it pal, don’t be late again or...'.

"That’s how strict he was. He was there every Tuesday and Thursday night, the man who actually took us training was Sean Fallon, lovely guy, you couldn’t have had a better man looking after the kids, he was Celtic.

"It was Jock Stein, Sean Fallon and the secretary, that was Celtic Park, it’s all you’d see there on a match day."