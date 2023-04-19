Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid: What Lampard said

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BT Sport about whether there are positives to take from the performance against Real Madrid: "Yeah, for sure. We played really well for 60 minutes. We created chances but you have to take them.

"You don't want to praise the performance too much when you lose at this level, but we were much improved. This club has been further in this competition and the players can take this feeling forward with them for the future."

Goalscoring an issue? "It's not for the want for trying.

"We had lots of crosses and lots of players in good positions, so I will never criticise the lads for that. It's just the fact that if they took any of those chances - if the tie went to 2-1 at any point - you really would have felt the crowd turn.

"We were playing world-class opposition there and we were, for me, the better team and had chances.

"It's the first game since I've been back that I've seen the things we've really been implementing - and that's something we want to continue for the rest of the season.

"Now that standard cannot drop."

What now? "You're playing for Chelsea. So regardless, every game you play you have to give everything. I won't let anyone off the hook.

"I've been here now for only two weeks so I'm hungry."